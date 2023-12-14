comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 14 2023 15:44:46
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,464.5 1.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132 0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.1 -2.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.55 0.6%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,034.35 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  RIL to Adani Enterprises, stocks that shone in the market for the last five years
Back Back

RIL to Adani Enterprises, stocks that shone in the market for the last five years

 Livemint

Reliance Industries Limited emerged as the largest wealth creator for the stock market investors in last five years, according to Motilal Oswal's ‘Annual Wealth Creation Study 2023’. Whereas, Adani Enterprises was the all-rounder stock in last five years

Adani Enterprises has emerged as an all-rounder stock in last five years (iStockphoto)Premium
Adani Enterprises has emerged as an all-rounder stock in last five years (iStockphoto)

India’s giant conglomerates like Reliance Industries Limited and Adani Enterprise were the driving force behind the growth story of the Indian stock market for the last five years. During 2018-23, RIL emerged as the largest wealth creator for the stock market investors, whereas, Adani Enterprises was labelled as the best all-rounder wealth creator by Motilal Oswal in its ‘Annual Wealth Creation Study 2023’. 

During the last five years, the top 100 wealth creators in the country have generated around 70.5 trillion of wealth in the Indian stock market. Interestingly, these 100 wealth creators generated wealth at 21% CAGR. The pace was way higher than the BSE Sensex return of 12%.

Reliance largest wealth creator 

According to Motilal Oswal's report, Reliance Industries was the largest wealth creator for the past five years. “For the fifth time in succession, Reliance Industries has emerged the largest Wealth Creator over 2018-23," said Motilal Oswal in its release. 

Adani Enterprises: Best all-round wealth creator

Adani Enterprises was the best all-round wealth creator for the second time in a row. The report has identified ‘all-round wealth creators’ based on the summation of ranks, under each of the 3 categories – Biggest, Fastest, and Consistent. Apart from this, technology has emerged as the largest wealth-creating sector for the second year in a row.

Fastest and consistent wealth creators 

Stealing the spotlight from prominent company names, Lloyds Metal emerged as the Fastest Wealth Creator with a 2018-23 Price CAGR of 79%. According to the Motilal Oswal report, an investment of 1 million in 2018 in the identified top 10 fastest wealth creators would be worth 10 million in 2023, a return CAGR of 59%. The report crowned Capri Global as the most consistent wealth creator. The Capri Global stock has outperformed the BSE Sensex in all the last 5 years, and has the highest price CAGR of 50%, according to Motilal Oswal’s analysis.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 11:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App