RIL to Adani Enterprises, stocks that shone in the market for the last five years
Reliance Industries Limited emerged as the largest wealth creator for the stock market investors in last five years, according to Motilal Oswal's ‘Annual Wealth Creation Study 2023’. Whereas, Adani Enterprises was the all-rounder stock in last five years
India’s giant conglomerates like Reliance Industries Limited and Adani Enterprise were the driving force behind the growth story of the Indian stock market for the last five years. During 2018-23, RIL emerged as the largest wealth creator for the stock market investors, whereas, Adani Enterprises was labelled as the best all-rounder wealth creator by Motilal Oswal in its ‘Annual Wealth Creation Study 2023’.
