India’s giant conglomerates like Reliance Industries Limited and Adani Enterprise were the driving force behind the growth story of the Indian stock market for the last five years. During 2018-23, RIL emerged as the largest wealth creator for the stock market investors, whereas, Adani Enterprises was labelled as the best all-rounder wealth creator by Motilal Oswal in its ‘Annual Wealth Creation Study 2023’.

During the last five years, the top 100 wealth creators in the country have generated around ₹70.5 trillion of wealth in the Indian stock market. Interestingly, these 100 wealth creators generated wealth at 21% CAGR. The pace was way higher than the BSE Sensex return of 12%.

Reliance largest wealth creator

According to Motilal Oswal's report, Reliance Industries was the largest wealth creator for the past five years. “For the fifth time in succession, Reliance Industries has emerged the largest Wealth Creator over 2018-23," said Motilal Oswal in its release.

Adani Enterprises: Best all-round wealth creator

Adani Enterprises was the best all-round wealth creator for the second time in a row. The report has identified ‘all-round wealth creators’ based on the summation of ranks, under each of the 3 categories – Biggest, Fastest, and Consistent. Apart from this, technology has emerged as the largest wealth-creating sector for the second year in a row.

Fastest and consistent wealth creators

Stealing the spotlight from prominent company names, Lloyds Metal emerged as the Fastest Wealth Creator with a 2018-23 Price CAGR of 79%. According to the Motilal Oswal report, an investment of ₹1 million in 2018 in the identified top 10 fastest wealth creators would be worth ₹10 million in 2023, a return CAGR of 59%. The report crowned Capri Global as the most consistent wealth creator. The Capri Global stock has outperformed the BSE Sensex in all the last 5 years, and has the highest price CAGR of 50%, according to Motilal Oswal’s analysis.

