RIL value unlocking: Reliance share price ascended to a new peak ahead of Jio Financial Services demerger record date. However, the Sensex heavyweight witnessed heavy profit booking after the JFSL demerger record date. Market experts saw overbought condition in that profit booking as retail investors bought Reliance shares to get Jio Financial Services shares as reward for holding RIL shares on demerger record date. But, global brokerage Bernstein still see upside potential in Reliance share price. The brokerage believes that Reliance share price may rebound and give up to 19 per cent upside from current levels.

On why Reliance share price may bounce back, Bernstein report said, "Reliance is on the path of unlocking across business segments, evident from the recent IPO of Jio Financial Services (JFS), buyout of minorities/potential investor in Reliance Retail & the stabilizing of Telecom capex. Following our series of notes recently cross Retail, Telecom & New Energy, we analyze here the potential unlocking opportunities across businesses with 'path to potential IPOs' a key medium term catalyst."

On highlighting the Reliance unlocking value, the brokerage said, “Reliance has been unlocking value across segments. RIL bought out minority shareholders in Reliance Retail (RR) with a share buyback. Recent News article reported that a new investor is expected to buy 1% stake in RR at $100 Bn valuation. RRVL(hold co) had sold stake sales of ~10% to financial investors in 2020. JPL (Jio platforms) has ~33% global investors and could be on IPO route in short/medium term."

On Capex cycle stabilization, the global brokerage said, "Jio has completed ~60% 5G roll out & capex is expected to stabilize from FY25/26 as earnings scale up. Digital/Telco represent 35-40% of total EBITDA over the next 5 years while Retail (offline + online) will expand to 15-20%. Reliance targets to fund future capex from operating cash flow and maintain net debt to EBITDA of less than 1x. Net debt to EBITDA was 0.6x in FY23."

Reliance share price target

On suggestion to stock market investors in regard to Reliance share price, Bernstein report said, "We are OP (Out Performance) on Reliance, around 19% upside potential. Our updated SOTP at INR 3,000 reflects the de-merger of Jio Financial Services (JFS)."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.