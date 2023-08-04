RIL value unlocking: Bernstein gives 'outperformance' rating to Reliance shares2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Reliance share price may rebound with up to 19% upside potential, according to global brokerage Bernstein
RIL value unlocking: Reliance share price ascended to a new peak ahead of Jio Financial Services demerger record date. However, the Sensex heavyweight witnessed heavy profit booking after the JFSL demerger record date. Market experts saw overbought condition in that profit booking as retail investors bought Reliance shares to get Jio Financial Services shares as reward for holding RIL shares on demerger record date. But, global brokerage Bernstein still see upside potential in Reliance share price. The brokerage believes that Reliance share price may rebound and give up to 19 per cent upside from current levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started