Reliance Industries - JIO financial Services Demerger: Reliance Industries share price opened at ₹2,580 per share ex-Jio Financial Services (JFSL) after the special pre-open call auction session on the stock exchanges Thursday.

On BSE, Reliance share price opened at ₹2,589 apiece, while it started trading at ₹2,580 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Meanwhile, the Jio Financial Services share price was valued at ₹261.85 per share after the pre-opening session.

Earlier, RIL said that post-demerger acquisition cost for Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL), which will be renamed as JFSL, is 4.68%.

This cost of acquisition, considering RIL previous closing price, comes to ₹133 per share.

NSE and BSE conducted a special session aimed at determining the share value of Jio Financial Services, its demerged financial services unit. Reliance's stock had closed at ₹2,841.85 on Wednesday.

The two bourses held a ‘pre-open call auction’ session for Reliance between 9:00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.

The discovered price of Jio Financial Services is above analyst expectations who had valued it at ₹125-225. Analysts' valuations were based on around 6% treasury stake in Reliance Industries, that Jio Financial Services would own.

Analysts at JP Morgan had said that the implied value for Jio Financial Services currently stood at ₹189 per share and is based only on the treasury shares of RIL. Analysts at Nuvama Equity Research had valued treasury shares at ₹168 apiece (6% of market price) based on RIL’s closing price on 14 July.

In October, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-retail conglomerate had announced that it will demerge its financial services business and list it separately on the stock exchanges under Jio Financial Services Ltd, in a move to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers.

The shareholders who own Reliance stock will receive one equity share of Jio Financial Services for every one share held of RIL.

At 10:20 am, RIL share price ex-JFSL was trading 1.63% higher at ₹2,621.95 apiece on NSE.

