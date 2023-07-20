Hello User
RIL-Jio Finance demerger: Reliance Industries share price after Jio Financial demerger discovered at 2,580 apiece

2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Reliance Industries - JIO financial Services Demerger: Reliance Industries share price opened at 2,580 per share ex-Jio Financial Services (JFSL) after the special pre-open call auction session on stock exchanges.

Reliance Industries share price opened at 2,580 per share ex-Jio Financial Services

Reliance Industries - JIO financial Services Demerger: Reliance Industries share price opened at 2,580 per share ex-Jio Financial Services (JFSL) after the special pre-open call auction session on the stock exchanges Thursday.

On BSE, Reliance share price opened at 2,589 apiece, while it started trading at 2,580 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Meanwhile, the Jio Financial Services share price was valued at 261.85 per share after the pre-opening session.

Read here: Reliance-JFSL demerger: Jio Financial Services share price lists at 273 per share on NSE

Earlier, RIL said that post-demerger acquisition cost for Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL), which will be renamed as JFSL, is 4.68%.

This cost of acquisition, considering RIL previous closing price, comes to 133 per share.

Catch Live Updates on RIL-Jio demerger here

NSE and BSE conducted a special session aimed at determining the share value of Jio Financial Services, its demerged financial services unit. Reliance's stock had closed at 2,841.85 on Wednesday.

The two bourses held a ‘pre-open call auction’ session for Reliance between 9:00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.

The discovered price of Jio Financial Services is above analyst expectations who had valued it at 125-225. Analysts' valuations were based on around 6% treasury stake in Reliance Industries, that Jio Financial Services would own.

Analysts at JP Morgan had said that the implied value for Jio Financial Services currently stood at 189 per share and is based only on the treasury shares of RIL. Analysts at Nuvama Equity Research had valued treasury shares at 168 apiece (6% of market price) based on RIL’s closing price on 14 July.

Read here: Reliance demerger: Jio Financial Services valued at 261.85

In October, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-retail conglomerate had announced that it will demerge its financial services business and list it separately on the stock exchanges under Jio Financial Services Ltd, in a move to tap the growing demand for new age financial services for retail and small-business customers.

The shareholders who own Reliance stock will receive one equity share of Jio Financial Services for every one share held of RIL.

At 10:20 am, RIL share price ex-JFSL was trading 1.63% higher at 2,621.95 apiece on NSE.

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM IST
