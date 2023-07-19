RIL-Jio demerger: Special pre-open session for Reliance shares on July 20; here's what will happen2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:52 PM IST
RIL-Jio demerger: A pre-open call auction session for Reliance will also be conducted for price discovery on July 20 from 9–10 a.m, according to a circular by the stock exchanges
RIL-Jio demerger: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will not be available for normal trading for the first 45 minutes on Thursday, July 20 as a result of the demerger of its financial services arm. RIL shares will go through a special pre-open call auction tomorrow on the demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) between 9:00 am to 10:00 am. During this session, one can only place, cancel, or modify the orders.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×