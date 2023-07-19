RIL-Jio demerger: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will not be available for normal trading for the first 45 minutes on Thursday, July 20 as a result of the demerger of its financial services arm. RIL shares will go through a special pre-open call auction tomorrow on the demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) between 9:00 am to 10:00 am. During this session, one can only place, cancel, or modify the orders.

