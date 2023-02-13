With adequately-funded balance sheet, low leverage and strong OCF positions, Reliance Industries is a buy, Jefferies said reiterating the target price of ₹3,100 as a base case scenario.

The brokerage said the recent fall in share price of Reliance Industries makes it attractive. In January, the global brokerage firm had said it sees potential earnings upside from RIL's O2C, putting the target at ₹3,100.

“RIL stock has corrected 14% since Dec and trades at 18x fwd PE-a discount to its LT avg. This is attractive in view of 18% earnings growth in FY24E. The current stock price imputes zero value to RIL's renewable business in our view. We expect investors to ascribe meaningful value to renewables when the first revenues are realized in CY24. Reiterate Buy with PT ₹3,100," said Jefferies in a recent report.

For the base case scenario, the brokerage has estimated a 24% EBITDA CAGR in Jio over FY22-25E, helped by about 473m subscribers at ₹206 ARPU; 35% EBITDA CAGR in Retail over FY22-25E; 11% EBITDA CAGR in refining over FY22-25E; 4% EBITDA CAGR in petchem over FY22-25E.

Jefferies has valued RIL's renewable business at $28 billion and has noted that the current market price of the stock at ₹2,320.60, as on close of February 13, implies “little value to the business".

“RIL's O2C business (refining and petchem) generates on an average US$8bn of annual EBITDA. It could use the majority of this cash to build its green energy business-a key competitive advantage in our view," said the report.