The bull market started 40 years ago this week. I say “the" bull market, not “a" bull market, because even though we’ve had several bear-market drops of more than 20%—the 1987 crash, dot-com implosion, post-9/11 drop, 2008 financial crisis and Covid—this was the Big One, a secular, interest-rate-plummeting, multiple-expanding, earnings-exploding market bonanza that ushered in the modern digital era.