Rishabh Instruments shares extend gain after par listing. Buy, hold or exit?2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments share price may witness profit booking in near term as stock market is trading near record high, say experts
Stock market today: Rishabh Instruments share price opened on Dalal Street in special pre-open session during Monday deals. Rishabh Instruments shares listed on BSE at ₹460 apiece levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹469.65 per share levels on BSE. Similarly, Rishabh Instruments share price today opened on NSE at ₹460.05 per share levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹470 apiece levels within few minutes of stock listing on Dalal Street.
