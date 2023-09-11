Stock market today: Rishabh Instruments share price opened on Dalal Street in special pre-open session during Monday deals. Rishabh Instruments shares listed on BSE at ₹460 apiece levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹469.65 per share levels on BSE. Similarly, Rishabh Instruments share price today opened on NSE at ₹460.05 per share levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹470 apiece levels within few minutes of stock listing on Dalal Street.

According to market experts, Indian stock market is trading near record high levels and profit booking may trigger any time. In such condition, primary market is trying to cash-in as much as it can. Hence, one should not hold the stock for long after positive listing. So, the current market is not conducive for medium to long term investment. One should apply for the IPO for listing gain only and exit immediately with whatever they are getting after listing of stock.

Rishabh Instruments share price outlook

Speaking on Rishabh Instruments share listing, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President — Research at Mehta Equities said, "Margins of the company is under pressure and its revenue is also under pressure for the last three years. This positive listing has happned due to bull trend in secondary market. So, profit booking may trigger any time on single trigger."

Advising Rishabh Instruments shareholders to book profit, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "In current scenario, secondary market is in overbought condition and profiit booking may trigger any time. Therefore, companies are looking in a hurry to launch its IPOs as they don't want to miss the chances of higher listing due to positive sentiments on Dalal Street. But, these symptoms are not good for the primary market investors as medium to long term investors may lose money while investing for longer period of time. So, one should book profit and exit instead of holding the scrip for maximising one's gains from the pblic offer."

Rishabh Instruments IPO was made up of fresh issue that totaled to ₹75 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to 9.43 million equity shares on upper band price through the Offer, which translates to ₹415.78 crore. The total issue size came at ₹490.78 crore. The company has said that net proceeds from the offer will be used to finance the cost towards expansion of Nashik Manufacturing Facility I, and meet general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.