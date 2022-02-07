Rising bond yields approach key milestone

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said it would likely make sense to raise short-term rates over time from their current level near zero to where they were just before the pandemic—in a range between 1.5% and 1.75%—before reassessing whether more tightening is necessary. Fed officials also have talked in recent weeks about how the central bank’s plans to reduce its holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities could further push up bond yields.