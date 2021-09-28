Rising crude prices may take shine off equities

Gaurav Dua, senior vice president, head, capital market strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said a combination of rising energy prices, China issues, and taper tantrum could trigger the much-needed breather in the equity markets that should be used to accumulate quality stocks. “In terms of market outlook, the valuations are not cheap anymore and a pullback after such a strong all-round rally would be healthy. We do not expect any large correction in the Nifty or the Sensex, but the broader markets are ripe for a deeper correction," he said. “Rising inflationary expectations, if they are driven by demand rather than supply-side issues, could be worrying. Most central banks, including RBI, have maintained that the rise in inflation is transitionary and would moderate in the coming quarters. That’s the reason why RBI decided to maintain status quo on policy rates despite retail inflation surging to higher than the comfort level of 6% earlier this year," he said.

