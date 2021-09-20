Rising energy stocks defy market’s September slide

The same factors are playing out in the natural-gas market to the benefit of companies like Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., which is up 22% this month. Natural-gas prices in the U.S. hit more than $5 per million British thermal unit due to production bottlenecks and increased demand. Demand has been even greater in Europe, where an insufficient amount of wind has helped push natural-gas prices above $20, creating a bonanza for U.S. exporters, said Stewart Glickman, an energy analyst with CFRA.