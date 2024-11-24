Rising geopolitical tensions, Adani ‘bribery’ case add to Indian market’s woes — expert advice

Geojit Financial Services Head of Research, Vinod Nair sheds light on market outlook, geopolitical issues and its impact on the Indian stock market, along with other key drivers for medium to long-term trends. 

Vinod Nair
Published24 Nov 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The current week brought a new wave of challenges stemming from both international and domestic political conflicts. The Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified after U.S. Democrats approved the use of American arms against Russian territory, potentially in response to Moscow's decision to deploy North Korean soldiers to the Ukrainian frontlines. This move appears to be a last-ditch effort ahead of the planned White House transition in January 2025. The heightened geopolitical tensions, compounded by nuclear threats from President Putin, triggered instability in global markets, including India’s, which was already underperforming. However, the markets regained stability as the situation de-escalated, with no further escalation of the conflict. 

Also Read | Assembly poll results, F&O expiry, Q2 GDP, FII flow to guide markets this week

The domestic political landscape also faced turmoil during the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. Historically, state election volatility has had little impact on the medium to long-term trends of the Indian stock market. However, this time, the intensifying rivalry between the BJP and Congress brought the Adani bribery case to the forefront, reported by the U.S. Department of Justice. This added to the market's woes as there was some sign of slowdown in FII selling, which surged again this week. Along with the Adani group, stocks of financials & industrial sectors were also affected. 

Also Read | India’s insurance reforms: A bold transformation, but not without challenges

The market showed resilience by the end of the week, signalling that domestic political turmoil is unlikely to have a significant long-term impact on the Indian stock market. However, high exposure of foreign investors in the Adani Group and exposure of PSU financials and banks on the project will have to bear the brunt, before judicial & project feasibility clarity emerge. The legal case in the U.S. is expected to restrict the Adani Group’s access to international funding, evidenced by Adani Green’s cancellation of a $600 million bond issuance—the second such withdrawal in the last two years. Mockery the strength of the trial depends on the bribery taken in the BJP opposition states. Domestic politics dogfight will be held on the international judiciary. Adani Group was able to recover most of the lost ground done by the Hindenburg report in Jan 2023. However, this time it will be a challenge, as the DoJ has accused after an investigation of 2yrs. 

Also Read | What should equity mutual fund investors do amidst the market slump?

The consolidation continued in the market during the week due to weak Q2 results, FII selling, news of reduction in the probability of a FED rate cut in December, and a weak rupee. However, a strong bounce happened by the end of the week due to bottom fishing by domestic investing, including retail. The domestic market was on a sell-off mode in the last 2months, taking it to the oversold territory. The correction in valuation suggests a potential pause in further price erosion, as trading at a 5yr average. However, the pace of recovery will depend on a pick-up in earnings, which is expected to improve due to an anticipated rise in central and state government spending in H2, fuelled by the festival and marriage seasons. Indications are that economic data is likely to improve on a MoM and QoQ basis. Monthly data due to be released by the mid-December could offer fresh insights into the economic outlook. Initial analysis suggests that corporate growth in H2 will be 10 to 12% compared to 6% in H1FY25. Whether it is good enough and to sustain the trend and valuation will depend on that narrative on FY26 earnings outlook.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRising geopolitical tensions, Adani ‘bribery’ case add to Indian market’s woes — expert advice

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

335.10
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9.3 (2.85%)

Adani Power share price

460.75
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-15.4 (-3.23%)

Tata Steel share price

142.80
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.55 (1.82%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,137.50
03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
22.8 (2.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Adani Green Energy share price

1,052.40
03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-94 (-8.2%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

649.40
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-48.3 (-6.92%)

Honasa Consumer share price

224.30
03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-13.1 (-5.52%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

79.63
03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.53 (-5.38%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,106.00
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
414.9 (8.84%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

157.55
03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
12.5 (8.62%)

Easy Trip Planners share price

32.01
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.53 (8.58%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

204.40
03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
14 (7.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,655.00810.00
    Chennai
    79,661.00810.00
    Delhi
    79,813.00810.00
    Kolkata
    79,665.00810.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.