Rising interest rates hit municipal-bonds market

Creditworthiness could become more of an issue for some struggling cities in 2022 as they continue to spend down waves of federal pandemic aid. That aid, as well as tax revenues from purchases made with stimulus checks and stimulus-fueled stock gains, helped strengthen municipal credit in 2021, when public-finance upgrades slightly outpaced downgrades by Fitch Ratings. In 2020, Fitch did 80% more downgrades than upgrades, as the pandemic shut down local economies and strained services.