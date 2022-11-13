Rising interest rates to mute bond issuance this fiscal: Icra Ratings report

Bonds sales in the Sepwtmber quarter doubled to touch ₹2.1 lakh crore from the first quarter, when it was at a multi-year quarterly low of ₹1 lakh crore. This was due to the fact that as banks issued bonds was at all-time high of ₹53,900 crore, and NBFCs, traditionally largest players in the market, issuing securities worth ₹1.1 lakh crore in Q2, according to an analysis by Icra Ratings.