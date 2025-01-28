Five companies where promoters are doubling down

India Cements reported a decline in sales for Q3 FY25, down 15.4% year-on-year to ₹9.4 billion. Gross profit margin for the quarter stood at 74.8%, a drop from 79.5% in the same period last year. At the operating level, the company recorded a loss of ₹1.9 billion, but managed to post a net profit of ₹1.2 billion, thanks to other income amounting to ₹3.9 billion. This resulted in a net profit margin of 12.6%, a significant improvement compared to the 0.1% margin seen in Q3 FY24.