Rising rates hit munis

The bustling economy has served as a rising tide that lifted a range of municipal credits. There were 238 more upgrades of municipal borrowers than downgrades in 2021 by ratings firm S&P Global, not including housing projects. In 2020, there were 676 more downgrades than upgrades. There are now fewer government entities working their way through bankruptcy than at almost any time in the past 10 years, according to Municipal Market Analytics.