Rising Rates Take Some Shine Off Private Markets

The $72.5 billion Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association currently aims to keep 45% of its money in alternative investments such as private equity and real estate, almost a third in stocks and less than a fifth in bonds, in an effort to meet its return target. Discussions this year about how to allocate assets could get “very interesting," investment chief Jonathan Grabel told the board, thanks to the sharp rise over the past year in short-term Treasury yields.

