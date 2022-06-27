Rising rates, tech pullback pummel convertible bonds
- New sales of bonds that can transform into stock have slowed and an index of the debt has lost 20% this year, pressuring investors and companies
The collapse of a pandemic-era boom in bonds that can turn into stocks is punishing investors and pressuring some rapidly growing companies to start delivering profits.
New sales of so-called convertible bonds have all but dried up, and the ICE BofA U.S. Convertible Index has slid about 20% this year, roughly matching the S&P 500.
Issuance of convertible debt exploded during the pandemic because it allows young companies to raise money relatively cheaply without selling stock, which is unpopular with investors because it dilutes shareholders. Convertible buyers accept lower rates than they would on normal corporate bonds because they get the option to convert the bonds into shares if share prices rise to a stated level, known as the conversion price.
Ultralow interest rates on benchmark government bonds, soaring valuations for growth stocks and heightened volatility all made convertible bonds especially attractive in recent years. The likes of Peloton Interactive Inc., Snap Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. issued $190 billion of convertible bonds over 2020 and 2021, more than in the previous four years combined, according to BofA Global Research data. An index of convertible bonds returned 46% in 2020—outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index—and returned another 6% last year.
This year, though, has marked a complete reversal.
Few investments have delivered positive returns this year, as investors have struggled with the implications of stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. But the performance of convertible bonds, in some respects, “is still a little bit shocking," said Michael Youngworth, convertible bonds strategist at BofA Global Research.
The reason for the surprise isn’t just the magnitude of convertible bonds’ losses but how they have fallen short of their promise. A major selling point has long been that convertible bonds offer investors the potential gains from stocks, with bonds’ downside protection.
One issue is that stock declines this year have been particularly concentrated in the type of high-growth technology companies that make up a large portion of convertible bond issuers. But that is only part of the story.
This year, convertible bonds have captured 46% of their underlying stocks’ performance when the stocks have climbed but 49% of their performance when they have declined. That puts them on track for the worst upside-to-downside capture ratio in records going back to 1995 and only the second year when the ratio has been less than one, according to BofA Global Research data.
In theory, the bond component of convertible bonds is supposed to protect investors because even if a share price falls, investors can still get their principal back at maturity, absent the relatively rare event of a default.
The problem this year is that the prices of many convertible bonds have fallen well below their face value—a result of both the jump in benchmark interest rates and mounting default risks stemming from slowing economic growth and the less-supportive financial environment.
At one point this month, convertible bonds worth 31% of the ICE BofA index were trading below 80 cents on the dollar, while 17% were trading below 70 cents. Those numbers, by comparison, were 32% and just 14%, respectively, at the peak of the pandemic-fueled selloff in riskier assets in March 2020.
Not all bonds trading at those levels are facing quite the default risk that their prices may suggest.
As the Fed raises interest rates to combat inflation, yields on government bonds, which carry essentially no default risk, have surged. That has meant that prices on even some standard, nonconvertible Apple Inc. bonds have dropped below 80 cents on dollar—not because investors are worried about a default, but because they will only buy the bonds if they yield a little more than Treasurys, which currently requires a steep discount.
In some cases, however, convertible bonds trading at low levels really are sending a warning signal. Based on where their bonds trade, cash-burning companies such as the plant-based protein company Beyond Meat, or real-estate broker Redfin Corp., are facing serious financial stress and pressure to start generating positive free cash flow, some investors said.
Beyond Meat has a $1.2 billion bond trading at around 40 cents on the dollar, while Redfin has a $575 million convertible bond trading at 48 cents and another $661 million bond that recently traded at 58 cents, according to MarketAxess.
Bond maturities aren’t an immediate concern for either company, given that Beyond Meat’s recently issued bonds won’t come due until 2027 and Redfin’s mature in 2025 and 2027. The same holds true for most other convertible bond issuers.
Some investors, meanwhile, are hopeful that the second half of 2022 will be much better than the first half, viewing some convertible bonds as oversold, especially in the case of companies that are at least close to being profitable.
Investors can now, in many cases, find 7.5% annual returns just by holding convertible bonds to maturity, said Arnaud Brillois, a portfolio manager on Lazard Asset Management’s global convertibles team. And “there is still a little part of a dream" that underlying stocks will rebound, creating the potential for even higher returns, he added.
