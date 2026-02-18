Rising US debt could test dollar’s reserve currency status, warns Ray Dalio

As the US national debt trajectory steepens, billionaire investor Ray Dalio is cautioning that history offers a clear pattern: excessive debt creation is often followed by currency devaluation and a shift of capital into alternative stores of value.

According to fresh projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), US federal debt is expected to rise by roughly $2.4 trillion annually over the next decade.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates LP, said that large and persistent deficits eventually undermine confidence in the reserve currency and push investors to seek protection elsewhere.

Debt, confidence and the reserve currency Dalio’s central thesis is that debt problems are not merely accounting issues — they are confidence issues. When debt expands rapidly and governments resort to monetary financing — effectively printing money to fund deficits — investors begin to question the long-term purchasing power of the currency. In a reserve currency system like that of the US dollar, a loss of confidence can have global ramifications.

“There is the loss of confidence in the reserve currency which drives people to seek alternative stores of wealth,” Ray Dalio has said in a resurfaced interview clip circulating on social media platform X.

In his framework, governments confronted with heavy debt burdens have historically faced two broad options: austerity and “hard money” discipline, or monetary expansion and devaluation. Political realities, he suggests, often favour the latter.

Also Read | Ray Dalio explains that we are at a stage of weakening rules, great powers clash

Lessons from 1933 and 1971 Dalio points to two key historical turning points:

In 1933, during the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt took the US off the domestic gold standard, devalued the dollar, and expanded the money supply to combat deflation and economic collapse.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon ended the dollar’s convertibility into gold, effectively dismantling the Bretton Woods system and ushering in the modern fiat currency era.

In both episodes, the breakdown of a gold-linked monetary system was followed by currency devaluation and a surge in liquidity. Dalio notes that capital did not disappear — it migrated.

Historically, he argues, such periods saw money flow into stocks, gold and other real assets as investors sought protection from declining real returns on cash and bonds.

Bonds: a “long money” position at risk? Dalio describes bonds as a “promise to receive money over a period of time” — essentially a long-duration bet on the stability and purchasing power of currency.

When interest rates are near zero — or even negative in real terms — and debt issuance accelerates, bondholders face the risk of negative real returns. In such an environment, he suggests, it becomes more attractive to borrow in depreciating money than to hold it.

“If debt will have a negative real return, people will find it more advantageous to borrow in it than own it,” Dalio argues. That dynamic can intensify capital flows away from bonds toward equities, commodities, precious metals, or even alternative currencies.

Large deficits “no matter what” Dalio believes the US is entering a phase where, regardless of political outcomes, large fiscal deficits are likely to persist. That implies continued debt issuance and a strong probability of monetisation — where central banks indirectly support government borrowing through asset purchases or liquidity measures.

Such a path, in Dalio’s view, increases the odds of sustained pressure on the currency’s real value.

What it could mean for markets

If Dalio’s historical analogy holds, investors may see:

* Persistent pressure on long-duration government bonds

* Increased demand for gold and other hard assets

* Continued flows into equities, particularly companies with pricing power

* Greater interest in alternative currencies or non-dollar assets

However, the US dollar’s unique position as the world’s dominant reserve currency complicates the outlook. Unlike past empires, the US benefits from deep capital markets, strong institutional frameworks and global demand for dollar liquidity. A full-blown reserve currency crisis would likely require a significant and sustained erosion of global trust.

Still, Dalio’s message is clear: debt cycles matter. When debt growth outpaces economic growth for prolonged periods, monetary systems tend to adjust — often through currency depreciation rather than outright default.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here