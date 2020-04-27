Risk aversion of banks may deepen liquidity crisis of debt funds

The mutual fund industry, which witnessed large redemption pressure in debt funds during March, believes that risk aversion by banks may aggravate the sector's liquidity concerns despite Reserve Bank of India's liquidity measures. The concern in the debt market, currently, is lack of appetite towards non-AAA papers as banks are willing to lend only against high quality debt papers. With the uncertainties about impact of covid-19 on economy and business, mutual fund industry feel that the crisis has deepened.

Credit aversion in the banking system has been festering since the failure of IL&FS in September 2018 and since then economic conditions have only worsened.

"What debt markets are facing currently is lack of risk appetite in the market and not a liquidity concern. There is ample liquidity in the system, however due to the uncertainty around the impact of covid-19 on the economy and sustainability of businesses, there is risk aversion among investors," said Ashwani Bhatia, MD and CEO of SBI Mutual Fund.

Bhatia is worried that good quality non-AAA papers are also not finding any takers in the market as everyone is concerned about the impact of covid-19 crisis on these businesses and their ability to service the debt obligations. “As the key concern in the debt market currently is the lack of risk appetite, regulatory support in the non-AAA segment would help the market. Similar to the TLTRO announced by RBI for investment grade papers, there is also a need for a specific action on the non-AAA segment. Unless the banks are not incentivised for investing in other than investment grade papers, the current issue might sustain for a longer period of time," Bhatia stressed.

Arvind Chari, - Head - Fixed Income and Alternatives, Quantum Advisors, is sceptical. He thinks that the liquidity window via banks may not be effective to resolve the current problem as banks are unwilling to take any credit exposure on their books. "We have seen this in case of TLTROs (targeted long term repo operations for on-lending to corporates/non-banking financial companies) in which banks were not willing to buy anything except for few top rated corporate bonds and with imposition of issuer wise limit they just stayed away," he said.

Chari is concerned that if there is heavy redemption in schemes which carry large exposure to lower rated corporate debt, liquidity will remain a problem; investors remain sceptical about the repayment capacity of many issuers amid loss of cashflows during the lockdown. They are not willing to hold anything beyond the top rated high quality company issuers due to fear not getting their money back.

Others concur. According to Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India, liquidity is constrained in the debt markets, especially lower down the credit spectrum. Debt funds have witnessed redemptions, but most have a significant amount of liquid securities to meet redemptions. “This has been in play since March, given the pessimism around the economy slowing down due to the lockdown," he said.

To be sure, outflow in liquid funds was at ₹110,037 crore in March from ₹43,825 crore in February according to data provided by AMFI.

Analysts said that the liquidity stress is primarily confined to debt mutual funds running credit risk strategies i.e funds which invest in lower rated credit securities. A large part of the debt fund industry predominantly invests in high quality securities (AAA and equivalent) and hence has adequate liquidity to handle redemptions.

“Due to the uncertainty with regards to covid-19, some investors were redeeming their fixed Income fund holdings in March 20, especially in funds which are credit risk oriented. These lower rated corporates have low liquidity and the increase in redemption pressure has led to the fund house being forced to close the funds which ran credit risk strategies," said Arun Kumar, Head of Research at FundsIndia.com.

However, Nilesh Shah, Chairman, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) dismisses such concerns. “Barring four fund houses who have collectively taken loan of ₹4,427.68 crores, as on April 23, 2020, which is a small percentage of the RBI announcement and also overall MF Industry asset under management (AUM), none of the other 40 mutual fund houses have any borrowings, thereby indicating sound liquidity. The mutual fund industry continues to be on sound footing both on portfolio quality as also on the liquidity front despite an isolated incident in these challenging times," Shah assured.

The Reserve Bank of India's special liquidity facility worth ₹50000 crore for mutual funds is seen a sentiment booster. Mutual fund industry expects the measure to reduce stress in the corporate bond segment, alleviate fears in minds of investors and discourage among from redemption mode.

Nimesh Shah, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said, as a pre-emptive step, the central bank has highlighted that most the mutual fund industry segments remain liquid. “This is a welcome and positive step which will improve investor sentiments," he added.

As on 31 March, around 20-30% of credit risk funds have exposure to AAA rated papers and cash, 35% these funds have exposure to AA, 30-50% in AA-, AA and AA+ funds and around 20% for below AA, as per AMFI data.

Share Via