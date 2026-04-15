Risk-reward has improved; Indian economy structurally more resilient: Rishabh Nahar of Qode Advisors

Rishabh Nahar, Partner and Fund Manager at Qode Advisors, emphasises that equities remain the highest-returning asset class over the long term. He, however, adds that the risk capital deployed in equities should have an investment horizon of at least five years. In an interview with Mint, Nahar shared his views on the Indian stock market, the Indian economy, and explained Qode's "all-weather" investment philosophy. Edited excerpts:
At Qode, we invest in equities with what we call "perpetual capital", capital that is committed for a minimum of five years.
The moment you extend your investment horizon to that degree, much of the short-term noise, geopolitical uncertainty, macroeconomic volatility, and headline risks begin to lose their significance.
Markets have always climbed walls of worry, and this cycle is no different.
On valuations, we are not yet in deep value territory, but we believe the risk-reward has improved meaningfully enough to begin deploying capital into equities.
Is the current geopolitical crisis resolved?
No. But we are likely closer to the end than the beginning.
What gives us greater conviction, however, is the bottom-up picture: a significant number of fundamentally sound businesses are down 30–40% from their peaks, not because their underlying earnings power has deteriorated, but because sentiment has indiscriminately dragged them lower.
That is precisely where genuine long-term value resides, and that is where we are focused.
Our view is unambiguous: equities remain the highest-returning asset class over the long term.
The empirical evidence across decades and geographies is clear. No fixed income instrument, commodity, or alternative asset class has consistently outpaced equity markets over a 10–20 year horizon.
That said, the "All Weather" framework precisely eliminates the need to make such binary allocation calls.
If markets rally from current levels, our portfolio is designed to capture 80–90% of that upside.
If markets remain range-bound or fall further, the portfolio's non-correlated components will provide meaningful protection and relative outperformance.
This is the beauty of a systematic, multi-asset approach.
We are firmly against trimming equity exposure purely in response to short-term anxiety.
Risk capital deployed in equities should have an investment horizon of at least five years.
Below that threshold, timing becomes the dominant driver of realised returns, and that is a game very few investors win consistently.
The philosophy is rooted in a simple but powerful observation: equity markets are inherently cyclical.
Bull markets are followed by bear markets, and the returns are never linear.
Conventional wisdom tells investors to buy equities when they are cheap and sell when they become expensive.
But in practice, timing the equity market with any consistency is extraordinarily difficult, and missing just a handful of the best trading days can dramatically impair your long-term returns.
So the question we asked ourselves was this: what if we didn't want to time the market at all, but still wanted to manage the volatility and drawdowns that come with being fully invested in equities?
The answer lay in building a portfolio of genuinely non-correlated assets.
Gold, for instance, often moves inversely to equities during periods of stress.
Within equities itself, factor diversification combining value, low volatility, and momentum provides another layer of resilience.
At any given point, one or more of these assets is working for the portfolio, cushioning the blow when equities correct.
The result is a smoother return profile with meaningfully lower drawdowns, and over a full market cycle, that smoother compounding translates to benchmark-beating performance.
Our all-weather strategy is anything but static. While the philosophy is anchored in the principle of building a resilient, multi-asset portfolio, the actual allocation weights are continuously recalibrated by our quantitative models, which process a wide range of factors including momentum, volatility regimes, correlation dynamics, and macroeconomic signals.
The core objective of this strategy is not to maximise absolute returns in any given quarter.
It is to manage portfolio-level risk, specifically to control downside deviation.
We would rather deliver consistent, compounded wealth creation through market cycles than chase peak returns at the cost of painful drawdowns.
The models ensure that as conditions evolve, the portfolio repositions itself accordingly, maintaining the philosophy while adapting the expression.
Crude oil as a macro risk for India is a well-rehearsed concern, but it deserves to be contextualised with data rather than accepted at face value.
The story here is not one of vulnerability; it is one of a structural transformation that most market commentators tend to overlook.
Let's look at the numbers. In 2008, India was importing approximately 900 million barrels of crude at close to $140 per barrel, an import bill of around $126 billion against a GDP of roughly $1 trillion.
That was a crude oil burden of 12 to 14% of GDP, a genuine vulnerability.
Today, our economy has quadrupled to approximately $4 trillion. Crude import volumes have roughly doubled to around 1.8 billion barrels, but because our economy has grown so much faster, the burden has fallen to around 6% of GDP.
The absolute dependence has grown, but the relative sensitivity has declined sharply.
The takeaway is straightforward. India today is a structurally more resilient economy than it was two decades ago. Rising crude prices are a headwind, not a crisis.
The medium to long-term macroeconomic outlook remains constructive.
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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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