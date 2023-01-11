Stock markets investors turn wary before budget as risks rise2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM IST
History suggests India stock markets are likely to see muted trading ahead of the budget
Stock investors in India are bracing for challenging weeks before the unveiling next month of the government’s union budget as economic growth retreats from a peak and a resumption of selling by foreigners weighs on local shares.
