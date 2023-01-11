Stock markets investors turn wary before budget as risks rise

“The biggest drag on the market in the near-term is the sustained selling by FIIs for thirteen continuous sessions, which has taken the cumulative cash market selling to ₹16587 crores. Higher valuations in India and attractive valuations in markets like China are nudging the FIIs to sell in India and move money to cheaper markets. Even though this is a short-term challenge, this can also turn out to be an opportunity for long-term investors," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.