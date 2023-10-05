RITES emerges lowest bidder for ₹900 crore-contract from Bangladesh Railway; check stock movement
The order pertains to the procurement of 200 broad gauge passenger carriages for the Bangladesh Railway. The time period of the execution of the order has not been specified as yet.
Shares of RITES gained 1.84 per cent during the trading session on Thursday, October 5, after the railway PSU emerged as the lowest bidder in a tender floated by Bangladesh Railway. The estimated value of the contract is over $111.3 million or more than ₹900 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the engineering services company to the stock exchanges today.
