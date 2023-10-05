Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  RITES emerges lowest bidder for 900 crore-contract from Bangladesh Railway; check stock movement

RITES emerges lowest bidder for 900 crore-contract from Bangladesh Railway; check stock movement

Nikita Prasad

RITES shares gained 2 per cent today. (File Photo)

Shares of RITES gained 1.84 per cent during the trading session on Thursday, October 5, after the railway PSU emerged as the lowest bidder in a tender floated by Bangladesh Railway. The estimated value of the contract is over $111.3 million or more than 900 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the engineering services company to the stock exchanges today.

‘’We are pleased to inform you that RITES is the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tender floated by Bangladesh Railway (price proposal opened on October 5, 2023). The estimated order value is approximately USD 111,003,177 (One Hundred Eleven Million Three Thousand One Hundred Seventy Seven US Dollars),'' said RITES in its exchange filing.

The order pertains to the procurement of 200 broad gauge passenger carriages for the Bangladesh Railway. The time period of the execution of the order has not been specified as yet.

On Thursday, shares of RITES opened at 480.05, and gained 1.84 per cent to touch an intra day high of 488.90 apiece on the BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of 584 per share on September 11 and a 52-week low of 305.6 on December 26. Shares of RITES settled 1.14 per cent higher at 485 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 05:23 PM IST
