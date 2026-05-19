RITES Q4 Results 2026: Railway PSU’s net profit falls 2.3% to ₹130 cr, revenue up 28% YoY; declares ₹2.75 dividend

RITES Q4 Results 2026: RITES’ revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 27.6% to 768.26 crore from 602.29 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Ankit Gohel
Published19 May 2026, 02:37 PM IST
RITES board also recommended a final dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 per share, i.e. 27.50%, of face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 each for FY26.
RITES board also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.75 per share, i.e. 27.50%, of face value of ₹10 each for FY26.

RITES, the state-run railway company, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 129.97 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, a decline of 2.3% from 132.71 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 27.6% to 768.26 crore from 602.29 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operating level, RITES reported an EBITDA decline of 9.2% to 168.3 crore from 185.4 crore, while its EBITDA margin dropped to 21.91% from 30.78%, YoY.

RITES Dividend

The board of directors of RITES also recommended a final dividend of 2.75 per share, i.e. 27.50%, on 48,06,03,774 equity shares of face value of 10 each of the company for the financial year 2025-26.

The dividend is subject to approval of the same by shareholders in the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company, RITES said.

At 2:35 PM, RITES share price was trading 1.40% lower at 204.20 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsRITES Q4 Results 2026: Railway PSU’s net profit falls 2.3% to ₹130 cr, revenue up 28% YoY; declares ₹2.75 dividend
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