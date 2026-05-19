RITES Q4 Results 2026: Railway PSU’s net profit falls 2.3% to ₹130 cr, revenue up 28% YoY; declares ₹2.75 dividend

RITES, the state-run railway company, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹129.97 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, a decline of 2.3% from ₹132.71 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 27.6% to ₹768.26 crore from ₹602.29 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operating level, RITES reported an EBITDA decline of 9.2% to ₹168.3 crore from ₹185.4 crore, while its EBITDA margin dropped to 21.91% from 30.78%, YoY.
The board of directors of RITES also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.75 per share, i.e. 27.50%, on 48,06,03,774 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of the company for the financial year 2025-26.
The dividend is subject to approval of the same by shareholders in the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company, RITES said.
At 2:35 PM, RITES share price was trading 1.40% lower at ₹204.20 apiece on the BSE.