RITES Q4 Results: Navratna PSU posts 5% YoY rise in PAT to ₹133 crore, declares 26.50% dividend. Details here

RITES Q4 Results: Navratna public sector undertaking, RITES Limited on Wednesday, May 14, posted a 5% increase in consolidated profit of ₹132.71 crore for the quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The profit figure stood at ₹126.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations dipped over 4% to ₹615 crore in the quarter under review, compared with ₹643 crore posted in the same period a year-ago.

Segment-wise, the company saw an increase in revenue from consultancy during the March 2025 quarter. It stood at ₹362 crore, compared with ₹335 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from turnkey construction projects declined to ₹202 crore from ₹259 crore on a YoY basis.

RITES Dividend The railway company's board also recommended a final dividend, along with the Q4 results. The PSU firm declared a dividend of ₹2.65 per share (i.e. 26.50%) on equity shares of face value of ₹10 for the financial year 2024-25.

The dividend payment is subject to approval by shareholders in the ensuing 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company.

"Upon approval of shareholders, the dividend declared will be paid within thirty (30) days of declaration, subject to deduction of applicable Tax at Source as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and rules framed thereunder," RITES said.

RITES Share Price RITES share price jumped sharply following the Q4 earnings announcement. PSU railway stock hit the day's high of ₹248.90, rising as much as 6.75% in intraday trade today. The stock finally settled at ₹243.40, up 4.40%.

In the last one year, however, RITES share price has declined 27%. On a five year basis, its returns stand at 110%.