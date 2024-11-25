Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rites share price jumps 13% after Northeast Frontier Railway boosts project estimates to 531.77 crore

Rites share price jumps 13% after Northeast Frontier Railway boosts project estimates to ₹531.77 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Rites share price rose 13% after Northeast Frontier Railway raised project estimates to 531.77 crore from 288.44 crore. The stock opened at 288.05, reaching an intraday high of 310. Analysts expect continued momentum with crucial support around 285.

Rites share price jumped 13% amid boosted project estimates by Northeast Frontier Railway, now at 531.77 crore.

Rites share price jumped by 13% during Monday's trading session following the announcement that the Northeast Frontier Railway had significantly increased its project estimates. The new estimate now stands at 531.77 crore, a remarkable rise from the previous figure of 288.44 crore. This surge reflects positive market sentiment for the stock and confidence in the company's prospects as it adapts to the new financial parameters, believes experts. Rites share price today opened at 288.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 310 apiece, and an intraday low of 286.30 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Rites share price has seen a sharp bounce in today's session, more than 10% in the first couple of hours. This bounce has been from a crucial support of 89 WEMA placed around 280 levels. Expect this bounce to continue with 330; the 200 DSMA is seen as the next hurdle. The bullish gap left today around 285 is seen as pivotal support.

The project focuses on railway electrification for the LMG-BPB section of the Lumding division in the Northeast Frontier Railway, and it will be undertaken on a turnkey basis. The updated project estimates are expected to enhance Rites' order book, which currently stands at 2,000 crore for the first half of FY25. This development signals positive growth prospects for Rites and underscores the ongoing investment in railway infrastructure in the region.

Rites has reported a decline in performance for the September quarter compared to the same period last year. The company's net profit fell by 25%, amounting to 82.5 crore, down from 110.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to 541 crore, compared to 582.4 crore during the same period last year, marking a drop of 7.1%. However, the company has successfully secured over 90 orders, including extensions, valued at more than 729 crore in Q2 FY25. This has helped maintain a robust order book totalling 6,581 crore as of September 30, 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

