Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  RITES share price jumps over 4% on THIS order book update. Details here

Shivangini

  • RITES share price gained over 4 per cent in Monday's trading session after the company bagged a significant order from the Government of Guyana worth $9.71 million.

RITES share price was trading in the green, up 2.79 per cent, at 304.25, on December 9, at 11:18 am, on BSE.

Stock Market Today: Shares of RITES Limited, a government engineering consultancy firm, jumped over 4 per cent on Monday, December 9 after the company said it has won a significant international contract.

On Saturday, December 7, the company disclosed in an exchange filing that it emerged as the top bidder (H-1) for a $9.71 million engineering services project in Guyana.

Following this announcement, RITES share price rose as much as 4.4 per cent to 309.3. At 11.18 am, RITES stock was trading 2.79 per cent higher at 304.25 on the BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 14,622.37 crore. RITES stock price hit its 52-week high of 412.98 on February 27, 2024.

Order Detail

The project involves upgrading the Palmyra to Moleson Creek Highway, covering three lots. RITES secured the bid based on the Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) evaluation method. The contract spans 60 months, including a 36-month pre-construction and construction period, followed by a 24-month defect liability phase.

Awarded by Guyana’s Ministry of Public Works, the deal marks a strategic international win for RITES. The Letter of Acceptance is pending final approval by Guyanese authorities.

The company clarified that this is not a related party transaction and stated no promoter or group company holds interests in the awarding entity.

RITES financial performance

RITES reported a 25 per cent decline in net profit to 82.50 crore for the September 2024 quarter compared to 110.17 crore posted in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also decreased by 7 per cent, falling to 540.86 crore from 582.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY25 dropped to 2.10, down from 1.52 in the same period last year. The Board of Directors announced a second interim dividend of 1.75 per share (face value 10 per share) for the financial year 2024-25 along with the financial results.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
