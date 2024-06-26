Rivian share price jumps 50% on Volkswagen’s $5 billion investment
Rivian shares surged 8.6% on Tuesday and 49.9% to $17.93 in after-hours trading, lifting the company’s market value by nearly $6 billion.
Rivian share price jumped 50% in extended trading on Tuesday after German automaker Volkswagen announced an investment of $5 billion in the electric vehicle (EV) startup as part of a new, equally controlled joint venture aimed to share EV architecture and software.
