Rivian shares jump 18% as analysts embrace custom AI chip strategy

Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive experienced a major reversal on Friday, surging 18% to reach their highest level in nearly two years at $19.37. The rally, which added to the stock's approximately 24% year-to-date gain, was driven by bullish commentary from analysts who praised the company’s integrated strategy for developing custom self-driving chips and artificial intelligence (AI).

The strong upward movement effectively erased the 6% decline the stock had experienced on Thursday following the company's inaugural Autonomy and AI Day. During the event, Rivian announced its plan to shift away from using Nvidia processors for autonomous driving and unveiled a competitively priced driver-assistance subscription package.

Technological Advancements Rivian's proprietary silicon, the Rivian Autonomy Processor 1 (RAP1), will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). Two RAP1 chips will power the new Autonomy Compute Module 3, the next-generation on-board computer capable of processing 5 billion pixels per second and delivering four times the performance of the current Nvidia-powered system.

The vertical integration approach resonated strongly with financial institutions. Brokerage Needham and Co. raised its price target on Rivian by 64% to $23 per share, citing increased confidence in the company's competitive positioning "as software-defined vehicles increasingly become industry table stakes."

“This is not a bet one takes lightly, this is a huge commitment that’s taken us years,” Rivian Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in an interview. “Usually, you can’t lower cost and improve performance. But here, we improved performance dramatically and simultaneously lowered cost by hundreds of dollars per vehicle.”

Rivian also introduced Autonomy+, a new paid driver-assistance package priced to significantly undercut market rival Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. Autonomy+ will cost $2,500 for a one-time purchase or $49.99 per month, compared to Tesla's FSD price of $8,000 upfront or $99 monthly.

The new RAP1 chips and advanced systems are slated for the R2 model, which enters production in the first half of 2026. While the self-driving and driver-assistance systems still require human oversight, Rivian plans to launch "eyes-off" functionality in 2026.

Furthermore, starting in 2027, the company will roll out incremental software updates aimed at enabling point-to-point travel without continuous driver supervision.

“Lidar (sensor) has changed a lot,” Scaringe said. “It’s no longer a big expense, it’s a very small percentage of the vehicle’s bill of materials.”