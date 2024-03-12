RK Swamy share price jumps 12% after weak debut on Dalal Street. Buy or sell?
RK Swamy share price: The public issue listed on the Indian bourses at around 13% discount against its upper price band of ₹288 per equity share
Stock market today: RK Swamy share price had a weak debut on Dalal Street during Tuesday's deals as the stock listed at around 13 percent discount against its upper price band of ₹288 apiece. RK Swamy IPO listed on BSE at ₹252 apiece while it listed on the NSE at ₹250 per share level. However, the newly listed share witnessed strong buying post listing and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹284.90 apiece on NSE and ₹284.50 per share on BSE, logging around 13 percent rise against RK Swamy listing price. According to the stock market experts, RK Swamy plans to use most of the proceeds from its 423.56 crore IPO to support its advancement, which augurs well for the company's fundamentals. They said that the move will enable the company to tap the opportunities coming into the segment in the medium to long term. They advised investors to hold the stock for the long term. For those investors, who invested in RK Swamy IPO for listing gains, experts advised them to take any call only when the stock becomes stable after share listing.
