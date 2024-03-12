RK Swamy share price jumps 12% after weak debut on Dalal Street. Buy or sell?

Stock market today: RK Swamy share price had a weak debut on Dalal Street during Tuesday's deals as the stock listed at around 13 percent discount against its upper price band of ₹288 apiece. RK Swamy IPO listed on BSE at ₹252 apiece while it listed on the NSE at ₹250 per share level. However, the newly listed share witnessed strong buying post listing and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹284.90 apiece on NSE and ₹284.50 per share on BSE, logging around 13 percent rise against RK Swamy listing price. According to the stock market experts, RK Swamy plans to use most of the proceeds from its 423.56 crore IPO to support its advancement, which augurs well for the company's fundamentals. They said that the move will enable the company to tap the opportunities coming into the segment in the medium to long term. They advised investors to hold the stock for the long term. For those investors, who invested in RK Swamy IPO for listing gains, experts advised them to take any call only when the stock becomes stable after share listing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RK Swamy share price outlook On the suggestion to RK Swamy shareholders, Prashanth Tapse, Senior BP — Research at Mehta Equities said, "We believe RK Swamy would get more traction post listing as it would be the first of its kind and a pure play for one-stop marketing solutions company getting listed with no apple-to-apple listed peers to compare. Primarily the company is serving the sector which is volatile by nature but the growth has been good in recent years hence the call for allotted investors is HOLD for the long term while those investors who wish to add on the listing date can wait and watch the space post listing performance before taking any action."

On what next after RK Swamy share price rebound after a weak listing, VLA Ambala, Research Analyst at Stock Market Today said, "RK Swamy, with a roster of influential clients, operates in a highly competitive segment. The integrated marketing company has recently witnessed a decline in its total assets and revenue, while its PAT remains unstable, displaying a zig-zag growth. However, it plans to use most of the proceeds from its 423.56 crore IPO to support its advancement. I believe investors can benefit by investing in the long run, while the company tries to sustain its growth. This will also enable them to tap into the marketing sector’s prospects." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advising RK Swamy share allottees to hold the scrip for the long-term, Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "We believe that the company is strategically positioned to capitalize on India's burgeoning digital infrastructure growth spurred by initiatives like the 'Digital India' campaign and the expansion of 4G/5G networks. Moreover, the company has posted robust financial performance in the past three years, reflected by its strong revenue and profitability performance."

"We sense that the inherent nature of the digital marketing analytics business is such that it entails higher initial risk followed by a phased replication model upon successful rollout. We, therefore, advise investors who have received allotment to hold shares from a medium to long-term perspective," the StoxBox expert added.

On the suggestion to those who invested in RK Swamy IPO for listing gain only, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Those who invested in RK Swamy IPO for listing gain, they are advised to hold the scrip and allow the stock to settle post-listing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

