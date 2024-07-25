RNFI Services IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide

The company is a technology-driven platform offering financial solutions in both B2B and B2B2C segments through an integrated model via its online portal and mobile application. The RNFI Services IPO saw a robust demand, being subscribed to over 221 times.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Jul 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Trade Now
RNFI Services IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide
RNFI Services IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide(Pixabay)

RNFI Services IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a robust response from investors during the bidding period from July 22 to July 24, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for RNFI Services.

The allotment for the RNFI Services IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can monitor their allotment status through the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private. Ltd.

With oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, RNFI Services will commence the refund process for the application money on July 26, 2024.

Also Read | Sanstar IPO to debut on the bourses tomorrow; here’s what GMP hints

Concurrently, allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day following the refund process. RNFI Services is an SME IPO, with shares slated to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively scheduled for July 29, 2024.

Steps to check the RNFI Services IPO allotment status on the register's website

If you have applied for the RNFI Services IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar.

Use the Skyline Financial Services URL, https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php to directly input your login details.

Step 1: Click the link above to visit the RNFI Services IPO.

Step 2: Pick the initial public offering from Dropbox; the name will only appear once the allocation is complete.

Step 3: Select the PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number to view the status.

Step 4: The screen will show the IPO status as well as the total number of shares allotted to RNFI Services.

Also Read | S A Tech Software India IPO price band set at ₹56 - 59 per share

About RNFI Services

The company is a technology-driven platform offering financial solutions in both B2B and B2B2C segments through an integrated model via its online portal and mobile application. It provides a wide range of services, including banking, digital, and government-to-citizen (G2C) services across India.

Its operations are divided into four main segments: business correspondent services; non-business correspondent services; full-fledged money changer services and insurance broking.

It serves as a crucial link in delivering tech-enabled financial services nationwide, including to underserved areas, by connecting them to formal financial systems. Additionally, it offers business and income opportunities for shopkeepers and network partners by enabling them to offer banking, digital, and government services to customers through its web and mobile applications in an assisted model.

Also Read | Manglam Infra and Engineering IPO subscribed 33 times so far on day 2

As of March 31, 2024, it processes over 11.5 million transactions monthly and operates in over 28 states and 5 Union Territories, covering 17,964 pin codes across the country, according to the company's DRHP report. 

RNFI Services IPO details

The IPO size of RNFI Services was 70.18 crore, consisting of 67.44 lakh newly issued shares. The IPO price was set in the range of 98 to 105 per share. Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the RNFI Services IPO, and the market maker for the RNFI Services IPO is Choice Equity Broking.

Also Read | Macobs Technologies shares list with 28% premium at ₹96 apiece on NSE SME

The company plans to allocate the funds for several key purposes: meeting its working capital needs, financing capital expenditures such as the purchase of micro-ATMs, laptops, and servers, and enhancing its technology infrastructure to develop new capabilities. 

Additionally, the company is set to utilise funds to achieve inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions and other initiatives, as well as covering general corporate purposes.

RNFI Services IPO subscription status

The RNFI Services IPO saw a robust demand, being subscribed to over 221 times. In monetary terms, the IPO attracted bids worth 10,353.97 crore.

Also Read | VVIP Infratech IPO booked 73.22x on the third bidding day so far; check GMP

The retail category was subscribed to 142 times, with bids for 31,74,75,600 shares against the offered 2,226,000 shares, according to Chittorgarh. While the NII and QIB portions were subscribed to 513 and 140 times, respectively.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 04:51 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRNFI Services IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

176.85
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
8.1 (4.8%)

Bharat Electronics

301.30
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
1.15 (0.38%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

326.00
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.49%)

NTPC

392.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,391.95
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
307.6 (9.97%)

Jyothy Labs

547.15
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
39.2 (7.72%)

Tata Motors DVR

747.10
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
45.6 (6.5%)

Tata Motors

1,091.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
63.4 (6.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue