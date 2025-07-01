Three roads and highway stocks that should be on your watchlist
Equitymaster 4 min read 01 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
With a massive boost in government spending on the way, road and highway builders should be on your radar.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
₹5 trillion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story