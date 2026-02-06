Robert Kiyosaki paused buying gold, silver, Bitcoin at these levels; reveals when he will enter again

As gold, silver prices plunge again, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, in his latest tweet made it clear that he is in no hurry to chase prices after the recent volatility.

Kiyosaki said he is waiting patiently for fresh bottoms in gold, silver, and Bitcoin before stepping back into the market, underlining his long-standing belief that timing the entry point matters more than the exit.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki said he had already stopped accumulating assets much earlier in the cycle, noting that he halted silver purchases at $60, gold at $300 and Bitcoin at $6,000. While he disclosed that he had sold some Bitcoin and gold, he added that he dislikes selling because of capital gains taxes. Instead, his focus remains on discipline and patience as markets search for new support levels.

Advertisement

“Your profit is made when you buy… not when you sell,” Kiyosaki wrote, adding that he would update followers once he begins accumulating again.

He also cautioned investors against overconfidence during sharp rallies.

“Pigs get fat… hogs get slaughtered,” Kiyosaki said, urging restraint as prices swing violently.

Looking ahead, Kiyosaki laid out specific levels at which he plans to increase exposure.

“I will buy more silver at $74 and gold $4,000,” he said, while noting that his Ethereum exposure is sufficient for now.

Debt fears and distrust of institutions Beyond asset prices, Kiyosaki warned that the deeper problem lies in the growing debt burden of the United States. He claimed that while official numbers place national debt near $38 trillion, the real figure rises sharply when long-term obligations such as social security and Medicare are included. According to him, concerns around the Federal Reserve, political leadership and the banking system continue to undermine confidence in fiat currencies, setting the stage for prolonged uncertainty.

Advertisement

Kiyosaki also advised investors to remain vigilant, patient and committed to continuous learning, suggesting that education and risk awareness are critical during turbulent market phases.

Gold, Silver, Bitcoin prices today Silver has slid nearly 50% from its peak of about ₹4.2 lakh per kg, while gold is down almost 23% from recent highs, as risk aversion lifted the U.S. dollar and weighed on non-yielding assets. On COMEX, silver plunged over 9% to $63.900, while gold futures fell around 3% to $4,670. Bitcoin also cracked below $65,000, hitting a more-than-one-year low after retreating sharply from its $126,000 peak in October 2025.

Bullion prices remained under pressure amid a mix of macro and geopolitical developments. The U.S. dollar hovered near a two-week high and was headed for its strongest weekly gain since November, reducing the appeal of dollar-priced commodities. Moreover, sentiment was weakened as geopolitical tensions showed signs of easing. Planned talks between Iran and the US in Oman reduced nuclear-related concerns, while a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping helped calm fears of escalating trade and security tensions.

Advertisement

Who is Robert Kiyosaki Robert Kiyosaki is a well-known American investor, entrepreneur and author, best recognised for his bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad. He has built a global following for his outspoken views on money, investing, financial education and the risks he associates with fiat currencies and debt-driven economies.