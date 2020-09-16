Robinhood craze moves to Saudi Arabia

For the Saudi stock market, the retail buying spree has provided a lift when it was needed in light of the oil price’s crash to $40 a barrel. The average daily turnover for Saudi shares rose to near 12 billion riyals as of Sept. 15, or about 2.5 times the amount of a year ago. The average value of trade is about five times higher than in Sept. 2016, when Brent crude was trading at a higher level and the country was boosting measures to attract foreigners.