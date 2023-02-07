Robinhood hits back at SEC, warns of threat to zero-commission trading

Payment for order flow is a crucial part of the business model of Robinhood, which is set to report fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Critics of the practice, including SEC Chair Gary Gensler, say it poses a conflict of interest for brokers. But PFOF makes it possible for firms such as Robinhood to make money without charging commissions, and it opened the door to zero-commission trading, which brought millions of new investors into the stock market during the pandemic.