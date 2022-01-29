Robinhood is one of the worst IPOs since the start of the pandemic

The retail brokerage has plunged 67% since its July initial public offering, making the stock one of the worst performers among companies that raised $2 billion or more on global exchanges since early 2020. Earlier Friday, the drop was even more pronounced as the stock initially sank after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue and losses that were worse than analysts expected. However, it stormed back for its best day in four months to rise 9.7% on the day.