Robinhood said to plan confidential IPO filing as soon as March

Robinhood was valued at $11.7 billion in a funding round last year. That company has been considering selling some of its shares in its IPO directly to its own users, Bloomberg News reported. Such a move would be striking because retail investors usually don’t get to buy into new listings at the offering price. Instead, they typically have to invest on the first day of trading in a rush that can drive up the stock price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}