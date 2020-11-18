Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Robinhood seeks advisers for potential IPO in 2021 - Report
The logo for Robinhood is displayed on a smartphone

Robinhood seeks advisers for potential IPO in 2021 - Report

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Staff Writer

The company's plans could change and it might decide not to pursue an IPO, the report said.

Trading app Robinhood Markets has asked banks to pitch for roles in an initial public offering that can happen as soon as the first quarter of 2021, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trading app Robinhood Markets has asked banks to pitch for roles in an initial public offering that can happen as soon as the first quarter of 2021, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's plans could change and it might decide not to pursue an IPO, the report said.

The company's plans could change and it might decide not to pursue an IPO, the report said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The startup, credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, said in September it had increased its latest funding round to $660 million, giving it a valuation of $11.7 billion. Robinhood’s investors include Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures. and D1 Capital Partners.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.