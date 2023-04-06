Robinhood to pay as much as $10.2 million for technical failures

Robinhood to pay as much as $10.2 million for technical failures1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Robinhood Markets will pay as much as $10.2 million in penalties for operational and technical failures after an investigation by state securities regulators that was sparked by outages in 2020.
