Robinhood touts rock-bottom fees for options trading. Then come hidden costs.
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Sep 2024, 09:16 PM IST
SummaryCustomers using the platform face higher transaction costs than those of other brokers, a study finds.
Robinhood Markets advertises rock-bottom fees for options trading—but a new study finds that its customers face hidden costs far higher than those of other brokers.
