Robinhood wants you to buy Robinhood stock on Robinhood

The new platforms are a new spin on an old idea that never really managed to take off. For all the sway that amateur investors have over meme stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., they have been largely shut out of the IPO party. Companies tend to allocate well under 10% to individual investors, according to brokers, and much of that supply is gobbled up by banks’ wealthy, well-connected clients. (There are some noteworthy exceptions: Facebook Inc. sold around 25% of its IPO shares to individual investors when it went public in 2012.)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}