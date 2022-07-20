Robinhood was behind phantom surge in Berkshire Hathaway trade volume, study finds5 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 05:41 PM IST
New research suggests fractional trades caused an apparent trading frenzy in the stock last year
New research suggests fractional trades caused an apparent trading frenzy in the stock last year
A sudden surge in trading volumes in class A shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. confounded investors last year. Now, a trio of academics say they have solved the stock-market mystery.