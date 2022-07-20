The three professors write that Robinhood began reporting Berkshire class A trades on Feb. 12, 2021, and stepped up its reporting of the shares over the following week. They pinpointed the trades reported by Robinhood by identifying its electronic “signature"—a slight delay, measured in tiny fractions of a second, in the time it takes for trades to be broadcast over public data feeds. The delay associated with Robinhood’s trades differs from that of other brokers, making it possible to distinguish which trades originated with Robinhood customers.

