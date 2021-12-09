Robinhood’s stock fizzles after splashy public offering

Launched less than a decade ago by co-founders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, the company was able to grow quickly by using a slick user interface to attract droves of younger investors, an age group that larger entities such as Fidelity Investments and Vanguard Group historically had trouble capturing. Now that Robinhood has locked down that demographic, it is having a hard time sustaining the pace of growth. Robinhood is mostly reliant on users’ trading activity for revenue. And its third-quarter results missed analysts’ estimates, weighing down the stock.

