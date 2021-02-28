Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Roblox heads to Wall Street with an army of young game creators
Roblox Corp. signage on a smartphone

Roblox heads to Wall Street with an army of young game creators

5 min read . 02:16 PM IST Sarah E. Needleman, The Wall Street Journal

  • The company runs a free social platform with videogames made by its own players. Its stock-market debut will test investor appetite in a tech firm that was a pandemic darling.

Roblox Corp. Chief Executive David Baszucki won the loyalty of tens of millions of videogamers with a do-it-yourself approach to play that defies the industry’s typical formula for success.

Now Roblox and its backers are hoping that investors will embrace a company with largely Generation Z users that generates revenue from players who spend real money on a virtual currency called Robux used in games.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.