Roblox heads to Wall Street with an army of young game creators
5 min read.02:16 PM ISTSarah E. Needleman, The Wall Street Journal
The company runs a free social platform with videogames made by its own players. Its stock-market debut will test investor appetite in a tech firm that was a pandemic darling.
Roblox Corp. Chief Executive David Baszucki won the loyalty of tens of millions of videogamers with a do-it-yourself approach to play that defies the industry’s typical formula for success.
Now Roblox and its backers are hoping that investors will embrace a company with largely Generation Z users that generates revenue from players who spend real money on a virtual currency called Robux used in games.